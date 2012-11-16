Lakers surprise Ben Logan in tourney battle

A resilient Indian Lake boys soccer team overcame a 2-0 deficit late in the second half Monday against host Benjamin Logan and rallied to pull out an overtime victory in the Division II sectional tournament opener.

Indian Lake’s Logan Ingle (14) heads a ball past Benjamin Logan’s George Kern (4) during the second half of their sectional tournament game Monday at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The second-seeded Raiders built a 2-0 lead midway through the second half, but saw the seventh-seeded Lakers score two goals in the final five minutes of regulation to tie the game.

The Lakers went on to score in overtime to finish off their tourney upset.

It was just the second win of the season for Indian Lake.

“We pushed resiliency all week,” said IL head coach Ryan Gresse. “We told them to dig in and we finally put a whole game together. It feels great. It’s been a long year and they’ve grown a lot.”

Indian Lake (2-13-2) advances to the Division II sectional semifinal on Thursday at third-seeded Kenton Ridge (3-9-4). Game time is 7 p.m.

“We’ve been fighting all year to put 80 minutes of soccer together,” said Gresse. “We played our best game of the year against Ben Logan earlier this season. So, when we got this draw in the tournament we were confident.”

