Second-half surge powers Tigers to tourney win

West Liberty-Salem’s boys soccer team cranked up its offensive attack in the second half Monday to get past visiting Northwestern 2-0 in a Division III sectional tournament opener.

West Liberty-Salem’s Ethan Cox battles a Northwestern player for the ball during Monday’s Division III sectional tournament game at WL-Salem. (EXAMINER PHOTO | DAULTON MOSBARGER)

After a scoreless first half, the Tigers’ Raiph LeVan found the net just 20 seconds into the second half on an assist from Ian Wolfe to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

With eight minutes remaining, Neil Markin provided an insurance goal on an assist from Daniel Lehman.

Gavin Harrison and LeVan combined for the shutout in goal. Harrison recorded four saves and LeVan added two saves.

The Tigers are now 10-5-2 on the season and advance to play Botkins in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday at Botkins.