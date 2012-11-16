Big Orange add two more OHC trophies to collection

As the Ohio Heritage Conference expands with new teams, so does the trophy case for West Liberty-Salem’s cross country program.

The West Liberty-Salem boys and girls cross country teams pose on the awards stand after winning the Ohio Heritage Conference championships Saturday at Cedarville University. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

The Big Orange boys and girls teams repeated as league champions Saturday at Cedarville University. The Tigers also had the OHC most valuable runner in both races.

The Tiger girls, who are ranked 19th in the Division III state poll, won their third consecutive OHC title and the program’s 23rd conference title by scoring 28 points with three runners in the top five. They now have a team record of 101-15.

Springfield Catholic Central came in second in the girls race with 79 points, Mechanicsburg was third with 88 points, Triad took fourth with 90 points, Fairbanks was fifth with 104 points and Cedarville was sixth with 112 points.

“With six full teams this year, this is the most competitive the conference has been since its inception,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “We ran well, but I think the girls know we need to improve our level of competitiveness in the upcoming weeks.”

