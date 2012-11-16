West Liberty-Salem sweeps Carlisle in volleyball tourney opener

West Liberty-Salem’s volleyball team derailed Carlisle in the first round of Division III sectional play 25-8, 25-10, 25-9 at Brookville High School.

Tory Cordell led the Tiger attack with nine kills and two blocks, Alex Burton had seven kills and three aces and Regan Hormann had three kills.

Also for the Tigers, Kaylee Harrison had one kill and one block, Hallie Strapp had one kill, eight digs and eight aces, Olivia Ames had 14 digs, one ace and two assists, Breann Koons dished out eight assists and one ace and Allie Yoder had 12 assists and four aces.

