WL-Salem girls soccer team earns share of Ohio Heritage

West Liberty-Salem’s girls soccer team earned a share of the Ohio Heritage Conference championship Saturday after defeating host Southeastern 5-0.

The Tigers finish the regular season 13-2 overall and 6-1 in the league. They share the OHC title with Greeneview and Springfield Catholic Central as part of a three-way tie.

Taylor Lauck fueled WL-Salem’s win with three goals. Gabby Hollar and Laura Neer each added one goal.

Dierdre McGill provided two assists, with Peyton Kerns, Sierra McCall and Bianca Reames recording on apiece.

For the full story and Complete SOCCER ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Monday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!