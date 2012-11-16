Week 8 football recap

Raiders march to 8-0, blast Falcons

Benjamin Logan rumbled past visiting Graham in a hurry Friday and rolled to a 54-13 win in Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division action.

Benjamin Logan’s Nick Brown returns a kickoff against Graham during the first half of their game Friday at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARAON LaBATT)

The Raiders boost their record to 8-0 on the season and remain unbeaten in the CBC Mad River division at 2-0. The Falcons drop to 1-7, 1-2.

Senior quarterback Trey Wilson had a marquee night for Ben Logan as he eclipsed the 2,000-yard passing mark for the season. He now has 2,038 passing yards with 28 touchdowns.

Wilson fueled the Raiders completing 12 of 21 passes for 299 yards and five touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Cole Waugh was Wilson’s go-to target with 258 receiving yards on eight catches and four touchdowns.

The Raider defense was led by Gabe VanDyke with nine tackles, Austin Nicholl had eight tackles with Andy Griffith and Waugh each adding an interception.

Tigers ground Cardinals

West Liberty-Salem’s offense was firing on all cylinders Friday against visiting Triad as the Tigers ran away with a 52-14 Ohio Heritage Conference victory.

The Tigers are now 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the OHC standings. The Cardinals fall to 1-7, 1-4.

It was a big offensive night for WL-Salem, which piled up 564 yards of total yardage.

The Tigers’ defense gave a strong effort as well, limiting Triad to just 152 yards of total offense.

Braden Miller sparked the WL-Salem offense with 122 rushing yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, while Brandon Wolfe piled up 183 rushing yards on 11 carries. Luke Woods ended the game with 193 passing yards.

Defensively, Levi Moell led the Tigers with five tackles and an interception.

For the Cardinals, Rice finished with 94 rushing yards on 18 carries and Andy Martin recorded 56 receiving yards on two catches.

Lakers smother Greenon

A powerful first half was all Indian Lake needed to dispatch host Greenon on Friday.

The Lakers raced out to a 48-0 lead at halftime and went on to claim a 62-15 Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division victory.

The Lakers keep their perfect record intact at 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the CBC Mad River division, while the Knights remain winless at 0-8, 0-2.

Indian Lake had no trouble finding the end zone Friday as eight different players scored.

Jon Gambrel led the ground game with 87 yards on eight carries and Andrew Hulbert finished with 80 rushing yards on six carries. Collin Coburn led the receivers with 34 yards on two catches.

Defensively, Carter Burnside had an interception for the Lakers.

Riverside’s ground attack punishes Lima Perry

The Pirates rolled up 435 yards — all of them coming on the ground — to knock out Lima Perry 45-7 in a Northwest Central Conference game.

The win snaps a two-game losing skid by Riverside and improves its record to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the NWCC. The Commodores drop to 3-5, 2-3.

Joey Kaeck added 74 rushing yards on eight carries for the Pirates and Gaven Anderson recorded 74 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Trey Helmlinger picked off four passes to lead the way for the Riverside defense. Blake Sacks had five tackles, a sack and a blocked field goal and Anderson tallied seven tackles and three sacks.

Gophers snap losing streak with win over Waynesfield-Goshen

Ridgemont’s football team jumped back into the win column Friday with a 26-13 victory over visiting Waynesfield-Goshen in Northwest Central Conference action.

The Gophers snapped a five-game losing streak to improve to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the NWCC. The Tigers remain winless at 0-8, 0-5.

Brandon Bennett sparked the Ridgemont scoring attack with 176 passing yards and three touchdowns. Garrett Pitz had 72 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches, Ethan Mouser had a 45-yard touchdown catch and Jace McGue had 14 receiving yards and a TD on two catches.

Cameron Smith added 112 rushing yards on 20 carries and Zavier McGue had 56 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Defensively for the Gophers, Cade McKinley had eight tackles, Tony Munafo had seven tackles with one for a loss, Zavier McGue had six tackles with one for a loss, Bennett finished with five tackles and Jordan Sheets added three tackles and an interception.