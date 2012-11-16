Riverside zaps Hardin Northern in four sets

Riverside’s volleyball team finished the regular season with a win Thursday by defeating visiting Hardin Northern in four sets 25-22, 15-25, 25-19, 25-19 during a Northwest Central Ohio contest.

Riverside’s Alexis Snow returns a hit from Hardin Northern during the second set of their match Thursday at Riverside High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Pirates end the regular season at 18-4.

Marissa Davis fueled the Pirates with 22 kills and 16 digs, while Shelby Giles piled on 11 points with 11 kills.

Also contributing in the win were Alexis Snow with eight points and 16 assists, Kristin Davidson with 22 digs and Helena Faulder with 16 assists.

