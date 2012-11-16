Big changes likely coming for college football recruiting

Following many years of banter back and forth from coaches on both sides of the issue, the NCAA finally made a decision on the early signing debate in major college football.

The NCAA’s Football Oversight Committee recently announced a proposal that will provide two new signing periods, which will come well in advance of the traditional one in early February.

Under the proposal, high school football recruits will now be able to sign a letter of intent with the school of their choice as early as late June. That means recruits can make their decision official before even playing a down of football in their senior season. There will also be another early period in mid-December if the proposal is approved, which is expected to be the case.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who chairs the Football Oversight Committee, believes the early signing periods will ease the recruiting pressure on those players that are already solid in their college decision, allowing them to focus on their senior season instead of worrying about recruiting.

Some notable coaches, like Ohio State’s Urban Meyer and Nick Saban, are against the idea because they feel like it will keep them from landing late bloomers who come alive as seniors.

