Chiefs face pivotal league game on homecoming night

A homecoming win would be especially sweet for Bellefontaine on Friday against Springfield Shawnee.

A win over the Braves would ensure that the Chiefs will finish the season with at least a share of the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division title.

With only 10 teams in the CBC this year because of the departure of Stebbins and Tippecanoe, there are just four divisional contests for each squad. The Chiefs are currently first in the Kenton Trail division with a 2-0 mark, while Shawnee is second at 1-0 and Kenton Ridge is next at 1-1.

“The opportunity to win a league championship is something we are very excited about,” said head coach Toby Smith. “The kids have put themselves in a good position and we have to continue to work hard to finish off our goal of winning the league.”

