Raiders beat Knights to close regular season with a bang

Benjamin Logan’s boys soccer team pulled out a 1-0 victory over visiting Greenon on Wednesday for a key Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division win.

Benjamin Logan’s Peter Kratz connects with the ball over a Greenon player during the first half of their game Wednesday at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders needed to win in order to keep their chances to win a CBC Mad River division title alive. They also needed Northwestern to lose or tie against Indian Lake on Wednesday to earn a share of the league championship.

Ben Logan took care of its business by beating the Knights. However, the Warriors won 4-0 to secure the outright title. Ben Logan and Greenon shared second place.

