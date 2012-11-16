Indian Lake adopts ‘1 step at a time’ approach for home stretch

With two big games looming in Week 9 and Week 10, the real challenge for Indian Lake’s football team this week is to avoid looking ahead.

The undefeated Lakers hit the road Friday to take on winless Greenon at 7 p.m. in a Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division game.

This is the final obstacle before Indian Lake can focus on county rivalry games against Bellefontaine in Week 9 and Benjamin Logan in Week 10.

Indian Lake also carries the pressure of an undefeated season, a league championship and a second straight playoff berth hanging in the balance.

“Our players realize that we need to take things one step a time,” said IL head coach Dave Coburn. “They learned that last year. That has helped us stay focused not only on Greenon, but the games leading up to this point. We are trying to get better each and every week in different aspects of our game.”

