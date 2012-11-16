Raiders lock up CBC Mad River crown

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team sewed up a second consecutive outright Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division title Tuesday with a 3-set sweep of visiting Greenon.

Benjamin Logan’s Bri Frazier goes up for an attack during Tuesday’s home match against Greenon. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Raiders won by scores of 25-22, 25-6, 25-20. They are now 20-1 overall and 11-1 in the CBC.

Ben Logan has a two-game lead over second-place Graham with one conference match remaining for each squad.

“This means a lot to the program,” said head coach Allison Reule. “It has been a group effort. The players and my assistant coaches have put in a tremendous amount of work. The parents have also done a great job of instilling a good work ethic into their daughters. This isn’t something that can just be accomplished by one or two people. Everybody has shared in it.”

