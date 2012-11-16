WL-Salem boys thump Southeastern

West Liberty-Salem’s boys soccer team handled visiting Southeastern 9-1 on Tuesday for senior night during an Ohio Heritage Conference contest.

Bishop Williamson and Raiph LeVan each scored three goals to lead the Tiger offense, while Christian Parker, Ethan Cole and Neil Markin had one apiece.

Ethan Cole had two assists and Ian Wolfe, Jacob VanHorn, Markin, Blake Kaminski and Levi Chapman each notched one assist.

WL-Salem travels to Southeastern on Saturday for another OHC contest.