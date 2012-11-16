WL-Salem girls blitz Madison Plains 9-0 for OHC win

West Liberty-Salem’s girls soccer team dominated visiting Madison Plains for a 9-0 victory Monday in Ohio Heritage Conference action.

West Liberty-Salem’s Mikalia McIntosh dribbles the ball down field against Madison Plains during the first half of their game Monday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The win improves the Tigers to 12-2 overall and 5-1 in the OHC standings.

Nine different players scored for WL-Salem. That group included Ashley Rabenstein, Madison Bender, Taylor Lauck, Ally Smith, Kaitlyn Michael, Rachel Davis, Sierra McCall, Sophie Farquharson and Lily Yoder.

