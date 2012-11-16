Pirates sweep Chiefs in local matchup

Riverside’s volleyball team handled visiting Bellefontaine for a 25-14, 25-22, 25-10 victory Monday during a non-league matchup.

Riverside’s Marissa Davis attempts to tip the ball over Bellefontaine’s Hannah Rader during their match Monday night at Riverside. (EXAMINER PHOTO | DAULTON MOSBARGER)

The Pirates boost their record to 17-4 on the season as the Chieftains slide to 3-17.

Kristin Davidson powered Riverside to the win with 19 points and 16 digs, Marissa Davis piled up 26 kills and Lauren Anderson tallied nine points with 16 digs.

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!