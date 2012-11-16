Week 7 football recap

No slowing down for Benjamin Logan

Benjamin Logan’s football team was tested early against visiting Tecumseh Friday, but pulled away just before halftime and went on to claim a 49-14 victory in Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division action.

Benjamin Logan’s Trey Wilson races towards the end zone as Tecumseh’s Brandon Henn (52) and Brandon Castillo (86) give chase during the first quarter of their game Friday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders keep their perfect record intact at 7-0 as the Arrows drop to 3-4.

Ben Logan rolled up 534 yards of offense, while holding Tecumseh to 250.

Offensively for the Raiders, Cole Waugh ended the game with 177 receiving yards on seven catches, Nick Brown had 127 receiving yards on seven grabs and Bryden Penhorwood tallied 109 rushing yards on eight carries.

Andy Griffith led the Ben Logan defense with nine tackles, Devin Coy and Ausitn VanBuskirk each had eight tackles, Waugh had two interceptions and Brown had one.

Jacobs powers Indian Lake past Northwestern

Alex Jacobs added another impressive performance to his career Friday as the Indian Lake senior quarterback led his team past host Northwestern 44-0 in a Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division football game.

Jacobs accounted for 394 yards of total offense. He threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 181 yards and two scores as the Lakers moved to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the CBC.

The Warriors remained winless at 0-7.

In addition to Jacobs’ big night on offense, Indian Lake saw Andrew Hulbert finish with 78 rushing yards on eight carries and two touchdowns.

Tyler Reprogle piled up 104 receiving yards on five catches and Collin Coburn added 58 receiving yards on four grabs.

WL-Salem blasts Cedarville 57-0 on homecoming night

West Liberty-Salem’s football team broke a two-game losing skid with a 57-0 thrashing of Cedarville on homecoming night Friday.

The Tigers are now 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Ohio Heritage Conference, while the Indians stay winless at 0-7, 0-4.

Senior quarterback Luke Woods fueled the WL-Salem offense with 191 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He also had a rushing score.

The Tigers ended the game with 360 yards of total offense.

The WL-Salem defense was also stellar, holding Cedarville to negative 53 total yards of offense. The Tigers recorded a safety and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

Offensively, Brandon Wolfe finished the game with 120 rushing yards on just eight carries to spark the Tigers’ ground game. Sam Strickland led the receivers with his 77-yard touchdown catch and Ben Hyland finished with 59 receiving yards on three catches.

The Tigers’ defense was led by Zech Wilcox with five tackles including two tackles for loss and Strickland added an interception.

USV surprises Riverside in NWCC tilt

Upper Scioto Valley’s football team grabbed control early against visiting Riverside and held on for a 36-21 win over the Pirates on Friday in Northwest Central Conference play.

The Rams won their third straight to improve to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the NWCC standings. The Pirates trip to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the league.

Caleb Stevens led Riverside’s efforts with 57 rushing yards on six carries and 56 receiving yards on four catches. Gaven Anderson tallied 94 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Southeastern edges Triad in OHC battle

Southeastern rallied in the second half Friday to edge host Triad 36-34 in an Ohio Heritage Conference football game.

The Cardinals tumble to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the OHC, while the Trojans improve to 3-4, 2-2.

Triad outgained the Trojans 444-348 in total yardage, but it wasn’t enough for the Cardinals.

Briley Harlan led the Cardinals’ offense with 143 passing yards and 166 rushing yards on 23 carries. Dylan Rice added 135 rushing yards on 18 carries, while Isaiah Bruce finished with 88 receiving yards on eight catches.

Ft. Loramie handles Ridgemont

Ft. Loramie’s football survived a tough non-league schedule and is on a three-game winning streak after toppling visiting Ridgemont 61-12 on Friday in Northwest Central Conference action.

The Gophers fall to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the NWCC as the Redskins improve to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in the NWCC.

Cameron Smith led the Ridgemont offense with 76 rushing yards on 13 carries and had 35 receiving yards on one catch. Ethan Mouser threw for 46 yards on three completions.