Bellefontaine boys first, girls third at Kenton CC Invitational

Bellefontaine’s boys and girls cross country teams gained some more momentum for the postseason Thursday as both squads came away with strong finishes at the Kenton Invitational.

The Chieftain boys won the eight-team meet and the Chieftain girls finished third out of nine teams in a competitive field.

The boys race saw Bellefontaine edge Columbus Grove 47-48 for first place. Kenton was third with 82 points, Benjamin Logan came in fourth with 94 points and Lima Bath finished fifth with 123 points.

Columbus Grove won the girls nine-team meet comfortably with 30 points, Wapakoneta took the runner-up spot with 86 points and Bellefontaine was close behind in third with 89 points. Triad’s girls finished seventh with 136 points.

