Francona a perfect fit for Indians

I remember thinking on the day Terry Francona was fired in Boston for things that he should not have been blamed for that another team was going to hit the jackpot by plucking Francona.

The Indians turned out to be that team. Boston has went on to have success without Francona, but I will never understand its decision to cut him loose.

Francona has shown he is as good of a manager as there is in baseball and his work in leading the Indians to a division championship and a playoff berth this season has been further proof.

What has always impressed me about Francona is the amount of respect he gets from his players.

