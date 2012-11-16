4 local girls included on all-CBC first team

Four local girls golfers played their way to first-team all-Central Buckeye Conference honors this fall.

In the Kenton Trail division, Bellefontaine’s Emily McLaughlin, Samantha McLaughlin and Haley Watkins earned first-team selections.

Benjamin Logan’s Mailiis Simovart landed a spot on the Mad River division first team.

Bellefontaine’s Emily Fulmer earned a second-team spot in the Kenton Trail Division, while Ben Logan’s Lexi Stewart and Gabrielle Schmidt and Indian Lake’s Taylor Mackesy were second-team selections in the Mad River Division.

