4 local girls included on all-CBC first team
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Four local girls golfers played their way to first-team all-Central Buckeye Conference honors this fall.
|
HALEY
|
SAMANTHA
|
EMILY
|
MAILIIS
In the Kenton Trail division, Bellefontaine’s Emily McLaughlin, Samantha McLaughlin and Haley Watkins earned first-team selections.
Benjamin Logan’s Mailiis Simovart landed a spot on the Mad River division first team.
Bellefontaine’s Emily Fulmer earned a second-team spot in the Kenton Trail Division, while Ben Logan’s Lexi Stewart and Gabrielle Schmidt and Indian Lake’s Taylor Mackesy were second-team selections in the Mad River Division.
Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.
CLICK HERE to subscribe today!
WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!