4 local girls included on all-CBC first team

Four local girls golfers played their way to first-team all-Central Buckeye Conference honors this fall.

In the Kenton Trail division, Bellefontaine’s Emily McLaughlin, Samantha McLaughlin and Haley Watkins earned first-team selections. 

Benjamin Logan’s Mailiis Simovart landed a spot on the Mad River division first team.

Bellefontaine’s Emily Fulmer earned a second-team spot in the Kenton Trail Division, while Ben Logan’s Lexi Stewart and Gabrielle Schmidt and Indian Lake’s Taylor Mackesy were second-team selections in the Mad River Division. 

