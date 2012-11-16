Pirates sweep Gophers for NWCC win

Riverside’s volleyball team picked up another win Thursday after handling host Ridgemont in three sets 25-18, 25-9, 25-19 during Northwest Central Conference action.

The Pirates run their record to 16-4 overall and 6-1 in the NWCC standings. The Gophers are now 6-7 overall and 2-3 in the league.

Marissa Davis powered Riverside with 10 points, 20 kills and three aces, while Shelby Giles piled up 12 points, 10 kills and three blocks.

Also for the Pirates, Kristin Davidson and Lauren Anderson each posted 15 digs and Alexis Snow tallied 17 assists.

