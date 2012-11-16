Chiefs want to atone for last year’s loss to rival Hillclimbers

As Bellefontaine prepares to take on rival Urbana on Friday, thoughts of last year’s performance against the Hillclimbers remain in the back of their minds.

Urbana beat the Chiefs 6-0 in overtime in a game that was played in a steady rain. The Chiefs will attempt to get redemption when they visit the Hillclimbers at 7 p.m. Friday night.

“We have to hold onto the football and eliminate mistakes,” said Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith.

“We did not do a good job of that against them last year and it really hurt us. We can’t afford to make those type of mistakes again.”

Bellefontaine (3-3, 1-0) opened Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division play in positive fashion last week with a 34-14 victory at Tecumseh. The Chiefs trailed 14-7 at halftime, but rolled up 27 unanswered points in the second half to take control.

“Any time you play well, you want to build off of that,” said Smith of his team’s second-half performance against the Arrows. “Hopefully, that will carry over into this week.”

