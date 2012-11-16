Benjamin Logan makes quick work of Warriors

Benjamin Logan’s state-ranked volleyball team knocked off visiting Northwestern in straight sets Wednesday 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 to pick up another Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division championship.

Benjamin Logan’s Betsy King (11) and Stanleigh Archer (13) go up to block Northwestern’s Haylee Lough during the first set of their match Wednesday at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Raiders boost their record to 19-1 overall and are now 10-1 in league play. They can lock up a CBC championship at home on Tuesday with a win against Greenon.

Bri Frazier powered Ben Logan’s attack with 12 kills. She also dished out 10 assists. Coreen Crosby tallied nine kills in the win, while Sarah VanDyke posted six kills and four blocks.

