Raiders expect a physical challenge from Arrows

Speed and skill are two areas Benjamin Logan’s football team has depended on for success this fall.

The Raiders are aiming to utilize those two assets Friday when they face a big and physical Tecumseh squad at home at 7 p.m. in Central Buckeye Conference crossover action.

Ben Logan has been on a tear this season with their high-powered passing offense that is averaging 43 points per game. After a 51-6 dismantling of Northwestern last week, the Raiders remain perfect at 6-0.

With the team and divisional changes in the CBC this fall, adjustments were made to several teams’ schedules. The Raiders take a break from division play this week and will face the Arrows as a CBC crossover game.

“Our focus has never not been on a league title,” said BL head coach Jeff Fay. “That is, and will continue to be, our primary focus for years to come.

“We feel as though if we take care of the first half of our schedule it will always set us up to have success in our crossover games and in our league play. We clearly focus on one contest at a time as much as we can, but the grand picture is always visible to the players and staff.”

THIS WEEK'S FOOTBALL PREVIEW, exclusively in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!