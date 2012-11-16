Chieftain boys punch ticket to Division I district tourney

Bellefontaine’s boys golf team tied for the runner-up spot at the Division I sectional golf tournament Tuesday at Reid Park in Springfield and earned itself a berth in the district tournament.

Bellefontaine’s Hunter Karg hits a shot out of the sand onto the 9th green Tuesday at Reid Park Golf Course in Springfield during the Division I boys sectional tournament. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the district tournament on Oct. 13 at Beavercreek Golf Club.

“One of our main goals for this year was to play well at sectionals and qualify as a team for the district tournament for the second year in a row,” said BHS head coach Jason Steider. “We’re happy with our team result and excited to get to districts.”

