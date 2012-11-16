Raiders capture season sweep of Lakers

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team handled host Indian Lake for a three-set Central Buckeye Conference victory Tuesday and completed a season sweep of its local rival.

Indian Lake’s Rachel Kimmel, left, attempts to get the ball past Benjamin Logan’s Megan Hughes, center, and Sarah VanDyke during Tuesday’s match at Indian Lake. (EXAMINER PHOTO | DAULTON MOSBARGER)

The Raiders prevailed 25-17, 25-9, 25-13 to run their record to 18-1 overall. Ben Logan remains atop the CBC Mad River standings at 9-1.

The Lakers drop their record to 2-16 overall and 0-10 in the CBC.

