Spartans pick up two soccer wins to finish regular season with perfect record

Calvary Christian’s soccer team wrapped up an undefeated regular season by beating Genoa Christian 4-1 on Monday and Fairlawn 5-1 on Tuesday.

Calvary Christian’s Daniel Wilt, left, looks to pass to a teammate during Monday’s game against Genoa Christian. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The pair of wins give the Spartans a perfect regular season record of 14-0.

Against Fairlawn, Tyler Reinhard led Calvary Christian with three goals with Clayton Slemmons and Daniel Wilt each scoring one goal. Jon Salmonowicz had three assists.

In the win over Genoa Christian, Andrew Reinhard powered the Spartans with three goals and Slemmons had one goal. Tyler Reinhard provided two assists, while Slemmons and Salmonowicz each had one assist.