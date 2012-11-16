Bellefontaine boys play Marysville to scoreless tie

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team battled visiting Marysville to a scoreless tie on Monday during a non-league matchup inside AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Marcus Walker, left, motions to a teammate as he moves the ball up the field during Monday’s home game against Marysville. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chiefs move their record to 6-4-3 on the season.

“In my experience, a tie usually means one team celebrates and the other hangs their heads,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry. “We definitely were the team celebrating tonight. This might be the best team that we play all year, and we were able to get a point.

