WL-S girls lead area teams with third-place finish at Buck Creek

West Liberty-Salem’s state-ranked girls cross country squad led the area teams at the Buck Creek Invitational on Saturday with a third-place finish out of 16 teams.

Springfield Shawnee, which is ranked 10th in the Division II state poll, won the girls meet by edging Dublin Scioto 60-61.

WL-Salem’s girls, who are ranked 14th in the Division III state poll, were third with 89 points and Bellefontaine’s girls were fourth with 153 points. Triad finished ninth with 245 points.

“We really held our own against some larger state-caliber teams,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “One of the great things about our team is how each runner pushes each other at practice and at our meets. It’s that kind of drive for improvement that will be key as we head into the postseason.”

