Riverside sweeps W-Goshen for NWCC win

Riverside’s volleyball team rolled to a three-set win over visiting Waynesfield-Goshen on Thursday 26-24, 25-18, 25-8 in Northwest Central Conference action.

Riverside’s Shelby Giles goes up for a kill against Waynesfield-Goshen during their match Thursday at Riverside High School. The Pirates won in three sets. (EXAMINER PHOTO | DAULTON MOSBARGER)

The win moves the Pirates to 13-4 overall and 4-1 in the NWCC standings.

Shelby Giles sparked Riverside’s win with 15 points and seven kills, Kristin Davidson tallied 16 points, Marissa Davis had 16 kills and 13 digs, Lauren Anderson posted 12 digs and Helena Faulder handed out 17 assists.

