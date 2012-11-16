BHS girls grab district berth

Triad’s Linscott, Riverside’s Jones also advance

Bellefontaine’s girls golf team finished second in the Division II sectional tournament Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles. The Chiefs earned a berth in next week’s district tourney. Team members are, from the left: Amy Fulmer, Megan Beaverson, Ari Hiatt, Emily Fulmer, Samantha McLaughlin, Haley Watkins, Emily McLaughlin and Shelby Starkey. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A week after winning the Central Buckeye Conference championship, Bellefontaine’s girls golf team overcame tough weather conditions to finish second at the Division II sectional tournament and advance as a team Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course outside Versailles.

Individually, Triad’s Macy Linscott and Riverside’s Dana Jones finished in the top 10 and earned two of the four individual district berths.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the district tournament next week at Pipestone Golf Course in Miamisburg.

Versailles won the 15-team sectional championship with a 373. Bellefontaine had 394, Ft. Loramie was two strokes back in third with a 396 and Arcanum claimed the final qualifying spot with a 419.

“The girls did a good job fighting through the miserable conditions,” said BHS head coach Darin Vermillion.

Read complete story and photos in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!