Unbeaten Indians offer big challenge for WL-Salem

Certain rivalries transcend records, league titles or state rankings, and when West Liberty-Salem’s football team prepares for Mechanicsburg, those in particular take a back seat.

“The game with Mechanicsburg is important as they are our biggest rival and have been for years,” said WL-Salem head coach Dan McGill. “It is a game that means an awful lot to both communities.”

That rivalry will be center stage Friday when WL-Salem travels to Mechanicsburg for an Ohio Heritage Conference clash at 7 p.m.

The Indians (5-0, 2-0) are ranked fifth in the latest Division VI state poll. They are averaging 45 points per contest and have not given up more than six points in their last four games.

Powering Mechanicsburg is standout senior Kaleb Romero. A three-time state champion in wrestling, Romero garnered all-state honors at quarterback last fall. He broke two school records earlier this season for passing yards and scoring.

This season, Romero has thrown for 437 yards and seven touchdowns, while rushing for 658 yards and 13 touchdowns with a 16.9 yard average.

“They are very fundamentally sound, they make few mistakes and are big and physical,” said McGill. “The quarterback is as experienced and good as any around, and they use his talents well.”

