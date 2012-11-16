Raiders edge Lakers in CBC soccer contest

Benjamin Logan’s boys soccer team slipped past visiting Indian Lake for a 2-1 win Wednesday during a local Central Buckeye Conference match.

Benjamin Logan’s Rylan Studebaker, left, moves the ball past Indian Lake’s Colin Powers during their game Wednesday at Ben Logan. The Raiders won 2-1. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Raiders improve to 7-2-3 overall and are now 4-1-1 in the CBC standings. The Lakers slip to 1-10-2 on the season and are 0-6-1 in the league.

Ben Logan took a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick from Timmy Gerholdt in the first half.

Indian Lake had a chance to tie the score in the second half when it was awarded a penalty kick, but the Raiders’ Nolan Pelger (who was replacing an injured Danny Elson) stopped the kick for a save.

Rylan Studebaker then scored on a free kick to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead.

For the full story and Complete SOCCER ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Thursday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!