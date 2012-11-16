Tigers take second at sectional tournament

West Liberty-Salem’s boys golf team got back to where it is accustomed to being by finishing second at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Reid Park in Springfield.

West Liberty-Salem’s Dillon Callicoat eyes his tee shot on the 10th hole at Reid North Golf Course in Springfield on Tuesday during the Division II sectional golf tournament. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MATT HAMMOND)

The Tigers’ second-place finish secures them a spot in next week’s district tournament at Glenview Golf Club in Cincinnati. The top four teams and top four individual qualifiers not on a team earned spots in the district tournament.

Greeneview won the 18-team sectional championship with a 336, WL-Salem had 362, Springfield Shawnee came in third with a 369 and Greenon was the fourth and final district qualifier with a 374.

Benjamin Logan and Indian Lake also competed. The Raiders finished 13th with a 409 and Indian Lake was 14th with a 458.

