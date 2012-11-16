Chiefs outlast Lakers in 5 sets

Bellefontaine’s volleyball team dropped its first two sets against visiting Indian Lake before rallying for a five-set win Tuesday in Central Buckeye Conference action.

The Lakers won the first two sets 25-18, 25-19, but saw the Chieftains rally to win the next three 25-22, 25-21, 15-10 to secure the victory.

The win moves BHS to 3-13 overall and 1-7 in the CBC standings. The Lakers fall to 2-15, 0-8.

