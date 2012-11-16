Big Orange squads sweep Max Evans Memorial

West Liberty-Salem’s girls and boys cross county teams ran commanding races on their home course Saturday as they each won titles in the 44th annual Max Evans Memorial at Ohio Caverns.

West Liberty-Salem’s Grace Adams and Reghan Bieleski compete in the Max Evans Memorial Saturday at Ohio Caverns. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

The Big Orange girls team, which is ranked 13th in the latest Division III state poll, dominated their race by claiming six of the top 10 spots and finishing with 15 points. Mechanicsburg claimed the runner-up spot with 65 points, Fairbanks was third with 73 points and Benjamin Logan took fourth with 82 points.

“The girls pushed each other today and had big improvements from their times they ran here last month at the Logan County meet,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “We’re closing the gap between our number one and number five runner, and we need to continue to improve on that with each meet.”

