Raiders win Marion Elgin Classic

Benjamin Logan’s state-ranked volleyball squad kept its undefeated streak alive by winning the Elgin Classic on Saturday.

Benjamin Logan’s varsity volleyball team poses with their trophy and medals after winning the Marion Elgin Classic on Saturday. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Raiders earned wins over Thomas Worthington, North Union and Hopewell-Louden.

The Raiders, who are ranked seventh in the latest Division II state poll, defeated Thomas Worthington 25-10, 25-19 in their first match and topped North Union 25-22, 25-17 in the second match.

In the finals, the Raiders dropped Hopewell-Louden 25-23, 25-17 to clinch the championship and improve to 16-0.

For the full story and Complete VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Monday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!