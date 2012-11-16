Tigers pick up OHC win over Greeneview

West Liberty-Salem’s volleyball team pulled out a four-set win over visiting Greeneview on Tuesday 25-14, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19 at Riverside High School.

West Liberty-Salem’s Kaylee Harrison goes up for an attack during Tuesday’s match against Greeneview. The match was played at Riverside because of construction at WL-Salem. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The ongoing construction at WL-Salem has forced the Tigers to practice and play “home” matches at Riverside this fall.

The Tigers bump their record to 3-7 overall and 2-4 in the OHC standings.

Alex Burton and Tory Cordell helped fuel WL-Salem to victory. Burton posted 10 kills, 13 digs, 13 points, three aces and was 16-18 serving and Cordell tallied 10 kills, three digs, 10 points, three aces, a block and was 15-17 serving.

