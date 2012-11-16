Riverside grabs three-set victory over Indian Lake

Riverside’s volleyball team won a close opening set against visiting Indian Lake on Monday and then seized control for a three-set victory 26-24, 25-18, 25-13 during a local non-league match.

Riverside’s Payton Manahan goes to send the ball over the net as Indian Lake’s Nya Worrell (23) and Courtney Runkle (23) attempt to block during the second set of their match Monday at Riverside High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Pirates improve their record to 12-3 on the season as the Lakers drop to 2-10.

Shelby Giles gave a strong all-around performance for Riverside with 12 points, 12 kills, 11 digs and three aces, while Marissa Davis piled up 21 kills and had 11 digs. Also aiding in the win were Payton Manahan with nine points and three aces, Kristin Davidson had 11 digs and Helena Faulder added 17 assists.

