Chieftains wear down Falcons in 5-1 CBC win

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team wore down visiting Graham for a 5-1 win Monday during a Central Buckeye Conference action at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Peyton Neeld outruns two Graham players toward the goal during the first half of their game Monday at AcuSport Stadium in Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | DAULTON MOSBARGER)

The Chieftains boost their record to 3-4-1 overall and 3-1 in the CBC, while the Falcons fall to 1-7, 0-4.

“We played flat and seemed unfocused in the first half,” said BHS head coach Steven Henry. “Our touch was heavy and we weren’t moving the ball the way that we like to at home. Give Graham credit. They came out and gave us all that we could handle, especially in the midfield. We got back on track and got the win.”

