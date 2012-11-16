Indian Lake overwhelms Shawnee in 48-7 rout

Alex Jacobs throws five touchdowns, rushes for one in win over Braves

Senior quarterback Alex Jacobs had another stellar effort Friday as he fueled Indian Lake to a 48-7 blowout of visiting Springfield Shawnee.

Indian Lake’s Cole Mefford causes Springfield Shawnee quarterback Michael Guyer to fumble the football during their game Friday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The win keeps the Lakers rolling at 4-0 on the season. The Braves fall to 1-3.

Jacobs completed 14-of-18 passes for 237 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed nine times for 69 yards and another touchdown.

On the night, the Lakers piled up 410 total yards of offense, while the defense held the Braves to under 200 yards.

Indian Lake began the scoring barrage when Jacobs fired two touchdown passes in the first quarter. He found Collin Coburn on touchdown receptions of 16 and 12 yards to put the Lakers up 14-0.

In the second quarter, Jacobs launched a 66-yard touchdown pass to Parker Grothaus, Andrew Hulbert raced 32 yards for a score and Jacobs found Coburn again for a 44-yard TD strike to make the score 34-0.

Jacobs found the end zone again just before halftime when he broke free for a 62-yard touchdown run. That gave Indian Lake a 41-0 cushion at the break.

The Lakers were unable to score in the third quarter, but did find the end zone in the fourth quarter. Jacobs completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Coburn to make the score 48-0.

Springfield Shawnee’s Michael Guyer had a 31-yard touchdown run later in the fourth quarter.

Coburn hauled in nine receptions for 148 yards and had the four touchdown catches. Grothaus finished with 70 receiving yards on two catches and Andrew Hulbert added 102 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Defensively for the Lakers, Jacob Brunson, Kage Watson and Connor Dixon each had five tackles and Cole Mefford had four tackles.

Indian Lake hosts Urbana on Friday for a Central Buckeye Conference crossover game.

BRAVES @ LAKERS

Spfd. Shawnee 0 • 0 • 0 • 7 – 7

Indian Lake 14 • 27 • 0 • 7 – 48

TEAM STATISTICS SS • IL

First downs 00 • 00

Total net yards 198 • 410

Rushes/yards 36/186 • 29/173

Passing 12 • 237

Comp-att-int 3-6-1 • 14-18-0

Punts/avg 3/37.3 • 2/32.5

Fumbles-lost 2-1 • 2-0

Penalties-yards 4-25 • 3-25