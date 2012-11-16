Week 4 football recap

Riverside uses late touchdown to beat Ft. Loramie

Riverside’s football team began Northwest Central Conference play in dramatic fashion Friday against visiting Ft. Loramie.

Riverside’s Hayden Robinson makes his way through the Ft. Loramie defense during the first half of their game Friday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Pirates scored a touchdown with 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter to go ahead 19-14.

The Redskins got the ball back for one final drive, but the Pirates intercepted a pass to seal the win.

The Pirates are now 3-1 overall and begin NWCC play 1-0, while the Redskins stay out of the win column at 0-4, 0-1.

Hayden Robinson finished the game with 66 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns and Caleb Stevens had 41 rushing yards on nine carries.

Defensively for the Pirates, Zayne Hakes had 11 tackles and one for a loss, Blake Sacks had 10 tackles and one sack, Gaven Anderson tallied eight tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery and Logan Parker had seven tackles and an interception.

First-half onslaught powers Chiefs to runaway win

Bellefontaine scored on the ground, through the air and on special teams in the first quarter to set the tone for a dominating win over Graham on Friday.

The Chiefs led 21-0 after one quarter and 49-0 at halftime en route to a 59-7 victory.

Bellefontaine, which evened its record to 2-2, finished with 332 yards of offense and also had several long punt returns.

The Chieftain defense limited the Falcons (0-4) to 112 yards, including just 29 rushing yards on 30 attempts.

Bellefontaine junior quarterback Dezmin Lyburtus showed off his athleticism with 197 passing yards and two touchdowns, and 60 rushing yards and two more touchdowns on nine carries.

Senior receiver Hayden Nease found the end zone two more times to push his season touchdown total to 11.

Tigers kick off OHC play with win over Jets

West Liberty-Salem’s football team piled up points in bursts Friday as it put away visiting Northeastern 55-20 to begin Ohio Heritage Conference play.

The Tigers (2-2 overall, 1-0 in the OHC) registered 403 yards of total offense and saw 369 of that come on the ground.

Senior running back Brandon Wolfe was electric, carrying the ball 14 times for 232 yards and four touchdowns. He also took an interception back for a score on defense.

Defensively, Levi Moell led the Tigers with eight tackles, Trent Smucker had six tackles including two for loss and Sam Strickland had five tackles and an interception.

Lakers overwhelm Braves

Senior quarterback Alex Jacobs had another stellar effort Friday as he fueled Indian Lake to a 48-7 blowout of visiting Springfield Shawnee.

The win keeps the Lakers rolling at 4-0 on the season. The Braves fall to 1-3.

Jacobs completed 14-of-18 passes for 237 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed nine times for 69 yards and another touchdown.

On the night, the Lakers piled up 410 total yards of offense, while the defense held the Braves to under 200 yards.

Raiders romp past Hillclimbers

Benjamin Logan remained undefeated Friday, running over and around visiting Urbana, 52-9 in a Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division game.

The game was never in doubt, as the home-standing Raiders scored 37 points in the first quarter, book ended by touchdown passes from Trey Wilson to Josh Whitten of 9- and 20-yards, respectively.

In all, the Raiders offense amassed 375 total yards. Wilson completed 16 of 21 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed eight times for 29 yards and another score.

Whitten caught six passes for 97 yards and two TDs. Brown accumulated 144 all-purpose yards, rushing 13 times for 55 yards and catching six passes for 89 yards.

Lima Perry grabs NWCC victory over Ridgemont

Lima Perry pulled away from visiting Ridgemont on Friday for a 37-13 win in a Northwest Central Conference football game.

The Commodores even their record to 2-2 overall and begin league play at 1-0. The Gophers fall to 2-2 and are 0-1 in the NWCC.

Cameron Smith powered the Gopher offense with 145 rushing yards on 16 carries, while Brandon Bennett threw for 88 yards.

Defensive issues plague Cardinals

Greeneview lit up the scoreboard early against visiting Triad and ran away with a 59-15 victory in Ohio Heritage Conference football action Friday.

The win moves the Rams to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in OHC play. The Cardinals remain winless at 0-4, 0-1.