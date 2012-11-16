Raiders jolt Hillclimbers to stay unbeaten

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team kept its perfect record intact Thursday with a dominating three-set win over visiting Urbana.

Benjamin Logan’s Megan Hughes tips the ball over the net during the second set of Thursday’s match against Urbana at Benjamin Logan High School. The Raiders won in three sets. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders rolled past the Hillclimbers 25-18, 25-20, 25-21 in Central Buckeye Conference action.

The win boosts the Raiders’ flawless record to 11-0 overall and 5-0 in the Mad River division. The Hillclimbers fall to 5-5, 2-3.

