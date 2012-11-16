Bellefontaine natives embark on epic road trip

Brothers Jameson and Mitchell Ritter have taken their passion for college football to a level few have ever attempted.

The Ritters, who were raised in Bellefontaine, are in the midst of a 25,000-mile journey that will take them to at least 52 college football games around the country this fall.

“We went on a couple of road trips last year, out west and down south, and had a great time,” said Jameson, 29. “We saw an article laying out the hypothetical ultimate road trip. We thought about it, and we felt like at this point in our lives, in was something we could pull off. All of the stars kind of aligned.”

Jameson and Mitchell, 23, mapped out a schedule that will see them travel to every part of the country.

They are traveling in a 23-foot Winnebago RV.

“It will pretty much be our house for the next three months,” said Jameson.

