Chiefs focused on sharpening their attack as they prepare to face winless Falcons

Bellefontaine suffered an emotional loss to Troy last Friday, but head coach Toby Smith is not concerned about a lingering impact as his team prepares to travel to Graham.

“We have had a good week of practice,” said Smith. “Our kids have done a good job of responding. They are looking forward to getting back out there Friday night.”

Despite its 1-2 record, Bellefontaine has a lot to feel good about. The Chiefs went down to the wire with Troy and Wapakoneta in its two losses. Both the Trojans and Redskins are unbeaten and ranked in the top 10 in their respective state polls this week.

The Chiefs are averaging 385 yards and 30 points per game.

“We like the progress we have seen, but we have to get better in all three phases of the game,” said Smith. “We need to keep working and get better every day. We are getting closer to where we want to be, but we are not there yet.”

