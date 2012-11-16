Strong first half powers BHS past BL

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team was powered by a strong first half to drop host Benjamin Logan 3-0 on Wednesday.

Bellefontaine’s Daunte George moves the ball past Benjamin Logan’s Eric Price during Wednesday’s game at Ben Logan. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chieftains improve their record to 2-4-1 overall and 2-1 in the CBC standings, while the Raiders fall to 4-2-3, 1-1-1.

“This was another important match,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry. “We wanted to keep the momentum going from the previous match. And of course, it is always more intense when we play on the road against Ben Logan. But I am pleased with how we played, especially our team defense. Shutouts are our goal in every match.”

“Bellefontaine I knew would have a really good team coming in here and they did not disappoint,” said BL head coach Jamie Hughes. “They were quick, physical and moved the ball into dangerous positions very well.

