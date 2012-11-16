Riverside’s hunt for NWCC title begins Friday vs. Redskins

A dose of tunnel vision has been a recipe for success at Riverside over the past few years.

By just worrying about themselves and what they need to do, the Pirates have produced some of the best results in school history.

Riverside and Ft. Loramie shared the Northwest Central Conference championship last fall with 6-1 records.

Fittingly, the two teams will kick off league play at 7 p.m. Friday at Riverside.

“League championships are nice, but we need to focus on the task at hand, which is Ft. Loramie,” said Riverside head coach Tim McGill. “Our team is becoming healthy, so the ability to catch up on the practice reps that we have missed is starting to show. We are trying to sharpen things up.”

The Pirates (2-1) are coming off a 53-6 win against Cedarville.

The Redskins are off to an 0-3 start, but their record is a bit deceiving.

