BHS girls shoot school record in win over Lima Shawnee

Bellefontaine’s girls golf team continued its impressive season Tuesday by shooting a school-record 162 to beat Lima Shawnee, which finished with a 173.

Bellefontaine’s girls golf team set a school record in a win over Lima Shawnee on Tuesday. Team members are, from the left, front: Haley Watkins, Emily Fulmer, Ari Hiatt and Megan Beaverson; and back: Enya Mitchell, Amy Fulmer, Samantha McLaughlin, Emily McLaughlin and Shelby Starkey. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Chiefs are now 10-3 on the season.

Samantha McLaughlin was the medalist for Bellefontaine with a 37.

Also for the Chiefs, Emily McLaughlin carded a 39, Haley Watkins had a 41, Amy Fulmer shot 45, Emily Fulmer had a 49 and Ari Hiatt added a 49.

