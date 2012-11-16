Lady Raiders survive, beat Greenon to stay perfect

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team remained undefeated after battling its way past host Greenon for a five-set victory Tuesday 21-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-10, 15-8 in Central Buckeye Conference action.

The Raiders are now 10-0 overall and 4-0 in the CBC Mad River division. The Knights slide to 7-5, 1-3.

Coreen Crosby delivered another stellar performance for Ben Logan with 20 kills and 12 digs. Stanleigh Archer recorded eight kills and six blocks and Addie Rodenberger had 26 service points and 12 digs.

