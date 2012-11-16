Raiders outlast Riverside in back-and-forth ‘Cure’ match

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team rallied to top host Riverside in five sets Thursday 27-25, 23-25, 24-26, 25-17, 15-8 during a local Volley for the Cure match.

Benjamin Logan’s Stanleigh Archer (13) sends the ball over the net toward Riverside’s Aubrie Stillings (33) during their Volley for a Cure match Monday at Riverside High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The win keeps the Raiders perfect at 9-0, while the Pirates are now 10-3.

Coreen Crosby had a big night for Ben Logan by recording 24 kills and 10 digs. Addie Rodenberger added 14 points, four aces and 10 digs, Sarah VanDyke posted 13 kills, Bri Frazier recorded 12 kills and Kinzie Jones delivered 18 digs and served nine points.

