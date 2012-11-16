Bellefontaine girls blank Raiders 5-0

Bellefontaine’s girls soccer team won its third straight game Monday with a 5-0 shutout victory over Benjamin Logan at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Madison Harrington, right, moves the ball past Benjamin Logan’s Kallie Young during their game Monday at AcuSport Stadium in Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | DAULTON MOSBARGER)

Abby Godwin opened the scoring as she found the net on an assist from Zoe Price.

Caitlyn Shumaker followed with two goals, on assists from Godwin and Trisha Sales, to put the Chiefs up 3-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Price and Godwin each scored a goal. Ryelee Clary and Angelica Edu added assists.

